Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 20,420 Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBT. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 122,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBT opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 18,908.15% and a net margin of 98.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

