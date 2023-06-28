Financial Comparison: Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) versus Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) and Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Athenex shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Athenex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Adhera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Athenex and Adhera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 1 0 0 2.00 Adhera Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Athenex has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adhera Therapeutics has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athenex and Adhera Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $102.82 million 0.02 -$103.43 million ($15.88) -0.01 Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.11 million ($1.08) -0.05

Adhera Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athenex. Adhera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athenex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Athenex and Adhera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -86.31% -727.79% -44.44% Adhera Therapeutics N/A N/A -827.14%

Summary

Adhera Therapeutics beats Athenex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the Oncology Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs. The Commercial Platform segment covers the sale and market of specialty drugs and market development of proprietary drugs. The company was founded by Lyn M. Dyster and David G. Hangauer in November 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs. The company is developing MLR-1019 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and MLR -1023 to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

