Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,806.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA stock opened at $283.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $284.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

