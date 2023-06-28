Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day moving average of $112.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

