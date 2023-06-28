Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $448.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

