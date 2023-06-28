Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Boosts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Moderna were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,903,329.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $836,903,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,850 shares of company stock worth $62,617,013. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRNA opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.78. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.