State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $168.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

