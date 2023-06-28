Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.4% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

