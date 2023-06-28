iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $99.33 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.97.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

