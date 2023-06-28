General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $212.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

