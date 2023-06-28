B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

