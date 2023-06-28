Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 697.0% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,381,000 after purchasing an additional 872,724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 410,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 245,847 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 210,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $338.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $351.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

