Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,363 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $1,542,000. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Further Reading

