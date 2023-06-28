GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after buying an additional 50,588 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after acquiring an additional 293,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,125,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.6 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

