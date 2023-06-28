Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $238.09 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

