Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $291.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.09. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

