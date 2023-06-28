Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,904,491,000 after acquiring an additional 831,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after purchasing an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

Humana Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $445.92 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.00 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

