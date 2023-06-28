Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after buying an additional 643,746 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Shares of TGT opened at $132.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.75. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

