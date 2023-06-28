Hall Private Wealth Advisors Invests $273,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $291.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.