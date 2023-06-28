E&G Advisors LP Invests $266,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

