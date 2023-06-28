Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $223.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

