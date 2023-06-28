iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $438.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $422.60 and its 200-day moving average is $408.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

