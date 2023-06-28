E&G Advisors LP Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 630.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 85,341 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,524 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 23,152 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 69.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of F opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.