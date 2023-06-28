Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.30 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.72. The company has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

