Atticus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $187.72 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

