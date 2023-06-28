Shore Point Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Shore Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.9% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.14. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.651 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

