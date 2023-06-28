Atticus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,238.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 250,174 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,430,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 893.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 57,824 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $179.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.30. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.