Czech National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Czech National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $141.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.15.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

