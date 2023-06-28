Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $322.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.90 and a 1-year high of $324.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

