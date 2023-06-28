McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after purchasing an additional 365,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,605,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

MCD opened at $291.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

