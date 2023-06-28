Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter worth $222,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 116,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 586,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,542 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of FTNT opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

