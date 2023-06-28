Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 94,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of V stock opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

