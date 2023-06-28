NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $418.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,271 shares of company stock worth $148,488,703. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.