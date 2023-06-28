Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,993 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKE. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

