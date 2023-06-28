Scharf Investments LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 848,358 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,164 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $119.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day moving average is $104.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

