Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WBA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance
Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance from StockNews.com
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than Walgreens Boots Alliance
Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.