Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WBA. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $499,756,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

