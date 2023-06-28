Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Chevron in a research report issued on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.51 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Chevron Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

NYSE:CVX opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Chevron by 908.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.