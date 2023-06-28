Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $875.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s current price.

REGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $716.09 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $563.82 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $762.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $759.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

