Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $789.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $816.00 to $789.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.64.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $716.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $563.82 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $762.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $759.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,055,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.