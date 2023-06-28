Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Wix.com stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.52.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 13,352.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,798,000 after acquiring an additional 853,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 2,134.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,080,000 after buying an additional 316,624 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

