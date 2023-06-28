TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Barclays

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXGet Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $103.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.

Shares of SNX opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,736,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,377,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,150 shares in the company, valued at $17,736,964.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after buying an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after buying an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,237,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

