TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.
TD SYNNEX Stock Performance
Shares of SNX opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX
In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,554.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
