TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.55.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.70. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,114.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,554.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $57,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,114.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,355. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

