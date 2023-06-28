Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 9.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance from StockNews.com
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than Walgreens Boots Alliance
Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.