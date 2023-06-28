Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

