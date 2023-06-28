Credit Suisse Group Trims TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Target Price to $90.00

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXGet Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at $579,554.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $5,830,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 22.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 508.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.