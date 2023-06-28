Credit Suisse Group Trims TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Target Price to $90.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at $579,554.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $775,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,041,355 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $5,830,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 22.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 508.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.