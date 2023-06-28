Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Trading Up 4.3%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. 336,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,221,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 137,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

