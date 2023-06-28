Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,031,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 748% from the previous session’s volume of 121,660 shares.The stock last traded at $10.94 and had previously closed at $11.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALPN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 245.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,397,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after buying an additional 40,736 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,740,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after buying an additional 103,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after buying an additional 116,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after buying an additional 493,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,028,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

