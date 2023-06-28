MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 65610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metals. It holds interest in the Barbara and Surprise Creek, Red Cliff, American Creek project, Southmore, Telegraph, and Theia projects. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.

