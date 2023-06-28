GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 131,992 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 64,707 shares.The stock last traded at $11.83 and had previously closed at $11.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of GH Research from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get GH Research alerts:

GH Research Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 13,760.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 246.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in GH Research during the third quarter worth about $127,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.