Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Trading Down 5.6%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.41. 48,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 421,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHAT. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $540.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.36.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.45. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $27,155.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,897.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $27,155.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,897.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrie Curran bought 12,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $101,026.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,427.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,919 shares of company stock worth $191,177 and sold 7,509 shares worth $74,521. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

