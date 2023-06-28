Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14. Approximately 278,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 570,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

